A candid Prince Harry talked about his new life in California with James Corden on Thursday night

Prince Harry Reveals Archie’s First Word and Meghan Markle's Favorite Breakfast Gift from the Queen

Prince Harry is one proud dad!

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show, Harry joined host James Corden and revealed his son Archie's first word contained three syllables.

When first asked by Corden about his 21-month-old son, Harry lit up.

"My son is just over a year and a half. He is hysterical. He's got the most amazing personality. He's already putting three or four words together, he's already singing songs," he said, before sharing that his first word was "Crocodile."

"Crocodile!" Corden said.

"Three syllables," Harry beamed.

While riding an open-topped bus on a tour of Los Angeles, Harry gave the host a little insight into his new home life in Montecito with Archie and Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child.

The proud father also revealed that his wife, "Meg," as Harry calls her, makes the perfect breakfast using a special gift from Queen Elizabeth.

"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker," he told Corden.

Adding that his son "loves" the waffle maker, Harry said, "Archie wakes up in the morning and goes 'waffle.'"

He continues, "Bit of yogurt, bit of jam on top. I don't know if that's the right thing to do. Bit of berries, maybe honey."

In addition to talking about light-hearted topics, Harry also openly discussed his family's departure from the U.K. and "stepping back" from the royal family.

"It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down," he told his host.

"It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health," Harry explained. "This is toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is I need to get my family out of here' but we never walked away."