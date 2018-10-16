Prince Harry Reunites with 98-Year-Old War Widow, Introduces Her to Meghan: 'So Happy to Meet You'

There’s another special lady in Prince Harry‘s life besides Meghan Markle, and the two finally met while in Australia!

Stepping out for their first public meet and greet since announcing they are expectant parents, Meghan and Harry interacted with hundreds of members of the public who waited for them outside of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday.

As Harry made his way down the line, he spotted a familiar face in the crowd: 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne. She has previously met the prince twice — first in 2015, when she memorably planted a kiss on his cheek, and again in 2017.

After greeting her with a big hug, Harry went out of his way to introduce Dunne — who wore several of her late husband’s military medals — to Meghan. As they chatted Dunne caressed Harry’s face and held Meghan’s hand.

Prince Harry with Daphne Dunne Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Daphne Dunne Samir Hussein / WireImage

“Congratulations, I think that’s marvelous,” Dunne told Meghan of the couple’s baby news, as reported by news.com.au. “It’s just what Harry needs.”

“I’ve seen your shoes, they’re very cool,” Harry responded to Dunne. “Have you dyed your hair a shade of pink?”

Prince Harry and Daphne Dunne in 2015 Dean Lewins - Pool/Getty

Prince Harry and Daphne Dunne in 2017 Chris Jackson/Getty

“It’s fantastic,” Meghan added. “I’m so happy to finally meet you. I’ve heard so much about you. All good things.”

“I think it’s wonderful, the two of you,” Daphne said before giving the couple some cards and flowers.

“Enjoy the rest of the day,” Meghan said. “Hopefully next time we see you, we’ll have a little one with us!”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prior to the sweet moment with Dunne, the royal couple had been inside the stunning performing arts center in Sydney to watch dance rehearsal.

During the performance, Meghan lovingly placed a hand on her husband’s leg as the pair watched on intently.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry REX/Shutterstock

When they emerged from the Opera House, Meghan and Harry walked out hand-in-hand, looking over the large crowd who showed a great deal of excitement for their much-anticipated arrival.

The couple greeted fans with glowing smiles, handshakes, and waves as they walked along the cheering onlookers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet the crowd Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Don Arnold/WireImage

Meghan stopped at several points to engage with some younger fans — one of whom gave the couple two red roses. Others gifted the Duchess bouquets of flowers and a mini stuffed koala.

During the outing, Harry also made sure to spend extra time in an area that was designated for people with special needs, stopping to take a photo with a young man with Down syndrome.

At the final stop of their walkabout, the pair stopped to spend a moment with several little girls — one who said Meghan was her “role model” — as Harry squatted down to talk to the young fans.

Prince Harry taking a photo with a fan Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry greeting a young fan Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeting a bunch of little girls Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry greeting fans Mark Metcalfe/Getty

While inside the Opera House, Meghan and Harry watched a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an internationally acclaimed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance company.

In addition to the stuffed kangaroo, fleece Ugg booties, and Akubra hats they received earlier in the day, the couple was also gifted a woven basket from the company.

Meghan and Harry kicked off their jam-packed tour Down Under in Sydney, with a welcome reception from Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove. They then headed to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, where they met with conservation scientists who are working on efforts to reduce illegal wildlife trafficking.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Taronga Zoo DEAN LEWINS/AFP/Getty

While there, the royal couple also spent time with two koalas and their own babies (otherwise known as joeys) in the institution’s breeding program, as well as a Lynx who the zookeepers joked was drooling because he was “excited to see them.”

Their 16-day tour will also feature stops in Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

Meghan has become a pro at royal walkabouts ever since her engagement and marriage to Harry. The former Suits actress is known for being warm and friendly while greeting fans—even signing autographs for them in her pre-royal days.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mark Metcalfe/Getty

“She is so welcoming. She just seemed so easy with the crowd,” said a fan who was at their walkabout outside Cardiff Castle in Wales in January.

Harry and Meghan always make a point to try and shake hands with as many people as they can, as well as interact with their well-wishers. During the couple’s two-day royal visit to Dublin, Ireland, they chatted with the crowd.

“I’m going to try to shake as many hands at once!” Harry declared at the time.

Meghan, who is due next spring, has had her 12-week pregnancy ultrasound and is “feeling well,” a royal source tells PEOPLE.

Royal baby name predictions have already flooded in, with names such as Victoria, Alice and Elizabeth being the most popular girl names, and Alexander, Albert and Arthur for a boy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “delighted” for the couple — as are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the palace says.