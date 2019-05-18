New Dad Prince Harry Returns to His Wedding Venue (1 Year Later!) for Lady Gabriella's Nuptials

Prince Harry is sharing the love on the first anniversary of his wedding with Meghan Markle by attending another royal wedding.

The 34-year-old royal, who just welcomed his son Archie Harrison on May 6, made a surprise appearance at the nuptials of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on Saturday — almost exactly a year since he walked down the aisle with Meghan. The new dad was not expected to attend, but since the wedding venue of St. George’s Chapel is near his new home of Frogmore Cottage — both on the grounds of Windsor Castle — it was an easy commute!

St. George’s Chapel is also where Harry and Meghan tied the knot one year ago on May 19, 2018. (It’s been a popular spot for royal weddings recently — in October, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also exchanged their wedding vows there.)

Harry and Meghan have been enjoying their first few days as new parents taking care of their young son. But the Duke of Sussex has stayed busy with his royal duties since Archie’s arrival, including a trip to the Netherlands to launch a countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games and a day out in Oxford this week.

The wedding guest list includes many members of the royal family, led by Queen Elizabeth, who attended with her husband Prince Philip. The 93-year-old monarch did not attend the wedding of Lord Freddie Windsor, the brother of Lady Gabriella (or “Ella” as she is known to pals), but that wedding did not take place at one of her royal residences.

Also among the friends at the celebration was Pippa Middleton, who wore a floral blue dress with a luxurious wide style headband covered in powder blue silk velvet by Jess Collet Milliner, and her husband James Matthews. And a few steps behind her were her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as brother James Middleton. Their royal sister Kate Middleton was not at the wedding, while Prince William is preparing to attend the soccer FA Cup final.

And joining the royal gathering was Princess Anne, as well as Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Their daughter Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mozzi attended — but Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were not at the Windsor Castle service.

Beatrice wore a lacy blue dress for the occasion as well as a white bespoke Jess Collett Milliner Fiorella hat, which also featured hand dyed ivory flowers and an sinamay bow.

Ahead of the ceremony, the happy groom was also seen smiling as he made his way to the chapel to say “I do.”

Lady Gabriella, who is the 38-year-old daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent, is currently 52nd in line to the throne (she moved down a spot after the birth of Harry’s son). She will also follow in Meghan and Harry’s footsteps by having her reception at Frogmore House. However, the party is set for the afternoon rather than the evening.

Lady Gabriella, a Senior Director at Branding Latin America, and Kingston, who works in frontier market investment, got engaged in August. Kingston popped the question on Sark, one of the Channel Islands just off the coast of France.