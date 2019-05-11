New Dad Prince Harry Returns to Windsor Castle After Netherlands Trip Following Birth of Son Archie

A Royal Baby
Prince Harry is back home!

After completing his short day trip to the Netherlands, the new dad attended the Pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Harry, who welcomed his first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with Meghan Markle on May 6, was all smiles at the event, which marks the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth.

Of course, Windsor Castle was the place where the first-time parents stepped out with their newborn at St. George’s Hall. (Windsor Castle was also where they had their royal wedding reception!)

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
Saturday marked the fifth day since Harry and Meghan welcomed their son into the world.

Since baby Archie’s arrival, the royal traveled to the Netherlands on Friday to kick off the official countdown to the Invictus Games.

But Harry made sure to let everyone know that he was a proud dad as he put his love for newborn son Archie on display by wearing a jacket with the words “Invictus Family Daddy” embroidered on it in bold lettering.

Taking things to an even more touching level, within the phrase there was an even more touching message  highlighted in yellow lettering, which read: “I Am Daddy.”

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

And even when he wasn’t outside, Harry’s love for his baby boy was still on display, as underneath the jacket he wore a black shirt with the same embroidering on it.

During the trip, Harry also discussed how fatherhood was the “best thing he will ever do” while speaking with his pal JJ Chalmers, who is a former Invictus star and broadcaster.

No doubt, baby Archie was surprised with many gifts and souvenirs from his dad.

During his trip, the royal was gifted with a new soft rattle toy, some newborn socks with “I love Daddy” written on them and a special Invictus Games onesie.

