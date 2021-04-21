Harry arrived home to his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie on Tuesday

Prince Harry Returns to California After Reuniting with Royal Family at Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry is back in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, PEOPLE confirms.

Harry returned to the U.S. on Tuesday after attending the funeral of his late grandfather Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson, 36, arrived in the U.K. on April 11 to quarantine at Frogmore Cottage and attended the April 17 funeral, which marked the first time Harry saw his family in more than a year as well as the first time since he and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Harry relocated to California with Meghan and Archie in March 2020.)

On Saturday, Harry and his brother Prince William joined other members of the royal family, including their father, Prince Charles, in walking behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin during the procession to St. George's Chapel. Instead of being positioned next to each other, the brothers' cousin, Peter Phillips (the son of Princess Anne), walked between them.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor Prince William and Prince Harry with Peter Phillips at Prince Philip's funeral. | Credit: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was only a guest list of 30 close family members and friends.

Following the funeral service, Harry and William, 38, were seen chatting alongside William's wife Kate Middleton and they continued speaking as they walked away from the church.

"It has been a very difficult time," a well-connected royal insider tells PEOPLE of the past year. "The Duke was the head of the family, and if there were any time they were going to come together, it's now."

Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William | Credit: BBC

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Meghan, who is expecting their second child, a baby girl this summer, did not accompany her husband, and was "advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman previously said. The Duchess of Sussex watched the funeral from her home in Montecito.

In addition, Meghan and Harry provided a wreath that was laid for the Duke of Edinburgh and designed by Willow Crossley, who also worked with the couple on the flower arrangements for their wedding reception, Archie's christening and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook.