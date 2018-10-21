Prince Harry got his royally rugged looks from his grandfather Prince Philip.

In a World War II-era photo, Philip, who served as a naval officer, looked dashing in a full beard and distinguished cap. Decades later, his grandson, 34, looked the princely part with a matching beard and his own military regalia at Saturday’s official opening of the enhanced Anzac Memorial during his royal tour of Australia.

Chris Jackson, a royal photographer for Getty Images, pointed out on Instagram that, at the Anzac Memorial, the father-to-be was the mirror image of Philip, now 97, on the cover of a 1957 copy of Paris Match.

Prince Harry and Prince Philip BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock; Historia/REX/Shutterstock

“It’s these historical reference points that make photographing the Royal family so unique and remind you of the centuries of tradition that remain at their core,” Jackson wrote.

Harry, who served for a decade in the British army, matched his fellow officers in a military uniform during the event on Saturday. He was joined by pregnant wife Meghan Markle, 37, who wore a black Camila button wool-crepe dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, a pair of black heels and a matching Philip Treacy poppy, worn in remembrance of those who died in war.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ryan Pierse/Getty

Harry has a special connection to his grandfather, who retired from royal duties in August 2017. In December of that year, Queen Elizabeth, 92, approved the position of Captain General Royal Marines, a branch of the Royal Navy, to be passed down from Philip, who had held the role since 1953, to Harry.

Prince Harry and Prince Philip in 2015 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry and Prince Philip in 2016 Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

In May, Philip attended Harry’s wedding to Meghan after undergoing hip replacement surgery in April.

Harry is not the only royal who takes after his relatives. Fans have also pointed out that Prince William‘s 3-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte resembles his and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte and young Princess Diana Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Central Press/Getty

Princess Charlotte and young Queen Elizabeth Duchess of Cambridge via Getty; Universal History Archive/REX/Shutterstock

Charlotte has also emerged as the Queen’s mini-me thanks to their eyes, appreciation for cardigans and fondness for animals.