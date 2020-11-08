Prince Harry’s Request to Have Wreath Laid at London Remembrance Day Ceremony Turned Down by Palace

During Sunday’s ceremony, his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William were among those leaving solemn tributes

War hero Prince Harry asked to have a wreath of poppies laid at the national memorial to those servicemen and women who have fallen, but it was turned down.

It is another sign of how much Harry, 36, is estranged from the royal family. He and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in March.

Harry’s request was turned down by courtiers because he no longer represents the family, The Sunday Times, which broke the story, reported.

A representative for Harry declined to comment. Buckingham Palace reps had no comment.

Harry, who served in the British army for ten years and went on two tours of Afghanistan in that time, would have been in the U.K. in this period of remembrance if the coronavirus pandemic hadn’t hit all travel plans. And he would have made a tribute of his own alongside some of his military comrades, sources have told PEOPLE.

Instead, he took part in a podcast with other veterans talking about what his uniform meant to him, and poignantly reminisced about what goes through his mind as he stands at the main British memorial to fallen troops.

Since standing down from the working Royal Family, he has been living in California. But the military community is very much on his mind on this most special weekend in Britain as the sacrifices of millions of service people are remembered.

In the podcast Declassified, released late on Saturday, Harry spoke about the British tradition of wearing a poppy in tribute to veterans and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and said he does so for “the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn't. The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn't come home.”

“I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family. These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph,” he shared.

And he says that as a father to 1-year-old Archie, he aims to channel the same values instilled in him during his ten-year military career in his civilian life.