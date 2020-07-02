The Duke of Sussex's title has been changed on the website for Travalyst, his environmental tourism initiative

Prince Harry Just Took a Small But Significant Step Away from Royal Life

Prince Harry is slowly moving away from royal life.

On Thursday, the website of his environmental tourism initiative Travalyst removed all references to Harry as "His Royal Highness" — a key element of the agreement Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struck with the royal family in January amid news the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would step down as senior royals.

Where the website previously read that Travalyst is "led by HRH The Duke of Sussex," it now reads simply "led by The Duke of Sussex."

HRH, an abbreviation of His/Her Royal Highness, is a key honorary title used by leading members of the royal family. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, agreed to stop actively using it during January's historic family meeting at the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” a statement from Buckingham Palace explained shortly afterward.

Image zoom Prince Harry Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Travalyst.org

Image zoom Travalyst.org

Prince Harry has since honored the pledge in public, asking people to "just call me Harry" at his first post-split event, a Travalyst conference in Edinburgh, Scotland in February.

Officially, the couple is now known as Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. (They were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in 2018.)

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The removal of the "HRH" title from the website is the latest indication that Harry and Meghan are steadily moving away from the royal world in their new Los Angeles home.

On Wednesday, Harry ventured into entirely new territory to speak openly about the need to tackle systemic racial prejudice via a video recording at the Diana Award's virtual ceremony on what would have been Princess Diana’s 59th birthday.

"My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven't done enough to right the wrongs of the past," he said, adding that he is "committed to being part of the solution."

Image zoom Prince Harry The Diana Award

It also emerged earlier this week that Harry and Meghan are making their mark in the Stop Hate for Profit Campaign by contacting companies directly and asking them to join those who are pulling their ad dollars from Facebook.

The New York Times said on Wednesday that they "called C.E.O.s at some of Facebook’s biggest ad buyers and implored them to stop their ad purchases,” while the U.K.'s The Times quoted Professor Jim Steyer — head of Common Sense Media. which promotes safe technology for children — as saying the couple approached them.

"They wrote saying: 'Which companies can we help target? They jumped on board," Steyer, who teaches civil rights and civil liberties at Stanford University, added.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Harry is clearly eager to forge a new path, however, that still doesn't mean he's completely detached himself from his previous life.