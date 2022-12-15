'He Is Now on the Institution Side': Everything Harry Said About His Relationship with William in Netflix Doc

Prince Harry said in his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that he and Prince William had "been through hell together," but the final episodes of Netflix's Harry & Meghan showed a divide

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

and
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on December 15, 2022 12:28 PM

Prince Harry is opening up in greater depth than ever about his relationship with his brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, spoke about his broken relationship with his older brother, 40, in new episodes of Harry & Meghan, released on Netflix Thursday.

During the Sandringham Summit, in which Harry and William sat down with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to discuss how the Sussexes could both lead an independent life while remaining of service to the Queen, "It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate," said Harry. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren't true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

Leaving the monumental meeting without a clear path forward, "The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he's now on the institution's side," Harry continued. "Part of that I get, I understand, right, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex
Chris Jackson/Getty

To that end, Harry opened up about the family's relationship with the press: how there's "leaking, but there's also planting, of sorts," and how "if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal [royal figure], they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal. So the offices end up working against each other."

"William and I both saw what happened in our dad [King Charles III]'s office, and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office," Harry continued.

However, in 2020, Harry felt that promise was broken when William's office released a joint statement from the brothers rebutting reports that Harry and Meghan's step back from royal life had to do with bullying by William.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Harry and Prince William. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"We couldn't believe it," Harry said. "No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. And I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother. And yet, for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, a palace source shares that Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding the Harry & Meghan docuseries, having aides watch instead.

Despite an apparent olive branch following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, when Prince Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate to view tributes to the monarch outside Windsor Castle, the relationship between the brothers remains strained.

"It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers," says a source close to the royal household. "There is a lot of anger there."

Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022
Chris Jackson/Getty

In the first three episodes of the Netflix series following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan spoke about her lack of understanding of royal life, including her surprise when she first met Kate.

"When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan said in Harry & Meghan. "I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot."

"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she continued. "There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

A friend of the Princess of Wales tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that the royal is "warm and friendly."

"Kate's a big hugger," the friend says. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England. The armistice ending the First World War between the Allies and Germany was signed at Compiègne, France on eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month - 11am on the 11th November 1918. This day is commemorated as Remembrance Day with special attention being paid for this year's centenary
Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty

In Prince Harry and Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said his relationship with Prince William "is space at the moment," but added that he "loves William to bits — we've been through hell together."

"And you know, time heals all things, hopefully," he said.

Volumes one and two Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.

