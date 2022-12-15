Prince Harry Says He 'Hates Himself' for How He Responded to Meghan Markle's Suicidal Thoughts

"I felt angry and ashamed. I didn't deal with it particularly well," the Duke of Sussex says in Episode 4 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan

By Simon Perry
and
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 07:26 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland are opening up about the height of the Duchess of Sussex's struggles inside the royal family.

"I remember her telling me that, that she had wanted to take her own life," Ragland said in Episode 4 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released Thursday. "That really broke my heart."

Ragland then related Meghan's mental health problems to her treatment at the hands of the global media.

"I knew, well, I knew that it was bad, to just constantly be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit that she would actually think of not wanting to be here," she added. "That's not an easy one for a mom to hear. And I can't protect her. H [Harry] can't protect her."

"I was devastated," added Prince Harry. "I knew that she was struggling. We were both struggling, but I never thought that it would get to that stage."

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A CBS PRIMETIME SPECIAL
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

"And the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed," he continued. "I didn't deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as 'institutional Harry' as opposed to 'husband Harry.' And what took over my feelings was my royal role."

"I'd been trained to worry more about what are people gonna think if we don't go to this event, we're gonna be late," he added. "Looking back on it now, I hate myself for it. What she (Meghan) needed from me was so much more than I was able to give."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan first revealed her suicidal thoughts during the couple's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, where she also admitted to thoughts of self-harm.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," she said about her dark thoughts. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

ROYALS: Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Suffered Miscarriage From Legal Case Against U.K. Tabloid

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> and Doria Ragland
Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to Netflix, she repeated a claim made in the Oprah interview about how the palace did not respond when she asked for help.

"I wanted to go somewhere to give help, but I wasn't allowed to," said Meghan. "They were concerned about how that would look for the institution."

"They knew how bad it was," added Harry about the royal family's response. "They thought why couldn't she just deal with it as if to say, 'well, you know, everybody else has dealt with it. Why can't she deal with it?' But this was different. It was really different."

He continued, "But actually if you strip all that away and say, 'OK fine, it was exactly the same.' So do we still believe that she should have just sucked it up like other members of the family? Or does one think that maybe it's about time that we stop?"

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 16 Major Revelations
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Meghan, Harry, Thomas Markle
Prince Harry Blames Himself for Meghan Markle's 'Incredibly Sad' Relationship with Dad Thomas Markle
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal What's to Come in Volume 2 of 'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix
Harry Meghan Netflix documentary
All of the Never-Before-Seen Personal Photos Shared in the New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Speaks Out for the First Time in New Netflix Show
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland
All About Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland
Ashleigh Hale, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Says She Was Told by Palace Not to Invite Her Niece to Royal Wedding: 'That's Painful'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Met Via Instagram in Netflix Docuseries
Harry and Meghan rollout
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series — and the Palace Reaction
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Doria Being Called the N-Word and Being Mistaken for Her Nanny
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle Says She Thought Harry Was 'Joking' About Curtsying to the Queen in Netflix Series
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Open Up About 'Living in a Tent for Five Days' at Start of Romance
**NO REUSE****NO REUSE** EXCLUSIVE: **PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE RATES APPLY**NO SUBSCRIPTIONS** Prince Harry's girlfriend and Suits actress, Meghan Markle is seen shopping for flowers in Toronto. Meghan, who was happy to be photographed leaving an up-market flower shop, greeted the photographers as they photographed her. The Prince is currently on his last day of a grueling tour in the Caribbean. It has been reported that Meghan is to meet Prince Harry for a vacation before Christmas. Taken 03/12/2016 Pictured: Meghan Markle Ref: SPL1358694 051216 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Why Prince Harry Told Meghan Markle Not to Smile at Paparazzi When They Started Dating