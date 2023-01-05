The 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a difficult day for Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex reflected on his brother's nuptials in an excerpt of his memoir Spare published by Us Weekly, recalling that it felt like "yet another farewell."

"The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever," Prince Harry reportedly wrote. "Who could deny it? He'd never again be first a foremost Willy. We'd never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We'd never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that's who."

Prince Harry added, "And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they'd pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye."

Prince Harry, 38, reveals intimate details about his relationship with his brother, 40, in the book. In a preview of his interview with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex called Prince William both his "beloved brother" and his "archnemesis" in the memoir.

"What did you mean by that?" Strahan asked.

Prince Harry replied, "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly."

"I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare,' " he continued, referring to his brother's role as the future king while he has moved down the line of succession as Prince William and Kate had children.

Prince Harry also claimed Prince William physically attacked him during a 2019 confrontation about his wife Meghan Markle, according to an excerpt of Spare published by The Guardian.

Harry reportedly claimed William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," to which Harry replied that his brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife and accused his brother of acting like an heir.

After insults were exchanged, the altercation allegedly turned physical. Prince Harry claimed that Prince William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me."

Harry said he called his therapist, telling Meghan about the incident only when she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back.

In the couple's Netflix docuseries, which premiered last month, Prince Harry said that his brother is "on the institution's side."

"The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side," Harry said. "Part of that I get, I understand, right, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

In Prince Harry and Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said his relationship with Prince William "is space at the moment," but added that he "loves William to bits — we've been through hell together."

"And you know, time heals all things, hopefully," he said.