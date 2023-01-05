Prince Harry Felt His Brother Prince William Was 'Gone — Forever' After Wedding to Kate Middleton

In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalled thinking, "Goodbye," as his brother walked out the door with his new bride

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 11:40 AM

The 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a difficult day for Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex reflected on his brother's nuptials in an excerpt of his memoir Spare published by Us Weekly, recalling that it felt like "yet another farewell."

"The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever," Prince Harry reportedly wrote. "Who could deny it? He'd never again be first a foremost Willy. We'd never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We'd never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that's who."

Prince Harry added, "And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they'd pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye."

royal wedding 2011
Prince William and Prince Harry on April 29, 2011. Anwar Hussein/Getty

Prince Harry, 38, reveals intimate details about his relationship with his brother, 40, in the book. In a preview of his interview with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex called Prince William both his "beloved brother" and his "archnemesis" in the memoir.

"What did you mean by that?" Strahan asked.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>
Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry replied, "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly."

"I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare,' " he continued, referring to his brother's role as the future king while he has moved down the line of succession as Prince William and Kate had children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> are spearheading a new campaign called Heads Together in partnership with inspiring charities, which aims to change the national conversation on mental wellbeing. The campaign has the huge privilege of being the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year. At Kensington Palace on April 21, 2016 in London, England.
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry. Nicky J Sims/Getty

Prince Harry also claimed Prince William physically attacked him during a 2019 confrontation about his wife Meghan Markle, according to an excerpt of Spare published by The Guardian.

Harry reportedly claimed William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," to which Harry replied that his brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife and accused his brother of acting like an heir.

After insults were exchanged, the altercation allegedly turned physical. Prince Harry claimed that Prince William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me."

Harry said he called his therapist, telling Meghan about the incident only when she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Drapers Hall on February 7, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In the couple's Netflix docuseries, which premiered last month, Prince Harry said that his brother is "on the institution's side."

"The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side," Harry said. "Part of that I get, I understand, right, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

In Prince Harry and Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said his relationship with Prince William "is space at the moment," but added that he "loves William to bits — we've been through hell together."

"And you know, time heals all things, hopefully," he said.

Related Articles
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Calls Prince William His 'Beloved Brother' and 'Archnemesis' in Book
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Can't See Himself Returning as a Working Senior Royal
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Doesn't See Himself Returning to Working Royal Role
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
'He Is Now on the Institution Side': Everything Harry Said About His Relationship with William in Netflix Doc
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says Prince William Broke Their Vow to Never Pit Offices Against Each Other: 'Heartbreaking'
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Says Prince William Screamed and Shouted at Him Over Decision to Step Back from Royal Life
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton and Prince William Told Him to Wear Nazi Costume in 2005
Harry says he 'wants his father and brother back' in trailer ahead of ITV interview | ITV News
Prince Harry Addresses Whether He'll Attend King Charles' Coronation: 'The Ball Is in Their Court'
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back' amid Royal Family Tension
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Drove Through Tunnel Where His Mother Died at Same Speed: 'I Want to Go Through It'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William, King Charles Not Expected to Comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Series
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show, Says Source