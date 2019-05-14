Prince Harry Just Got the Most Adorable (and Practical!) Piece of Parenting Advice from a Kid

New dad Prince Harry is getting parenting advice from everyone – including kids!

The royal, who welcomed son Archie with Meghan Markle on May 6, was greeted by schoolchildren outside a community center in Oxford on Tuesday who gifted Harry with dozens of homemade posters and cards congratulating him on becoming a first-time father.

One girl named Sinead even offered some words of wisdom inside a handwritten card, according to a photo by Jamie Lorriman shared by the Instagram account Harry_Meghan_Updates: “When Archie is asleep don’t put loud films on. Good luck with the baby,” she wrote.

A beaming Harry shook the children’s hands as he gathered up the cards and told them, “You guys have been very busy!”

“When I’m awake at 4 o’clock in the morning, I’ll read all these,” he told the 7- and 8-year-old students from Bayards Hill Primary school, who had made 60 congratulatory cards for him, Meghan and little Archie.

“We knew exactly what you needed,” trainee teacher Simeon Stoodley called out above the screaming kids. “You have a big enough fridge, right?”

Prince Harry headed out solo to the day of royal duty in Oxford for a day of royal duty, including a visit to the OXSRAD Disability Sports and Leisure Centre, which was opened by his late mom Princess Diana.

Waiting to meet Harry at the center were two women who had encountered his mother three decades prior.

Chris Hunt — who has been a fundraiser there for more than 35 years — said, “On the day I was invited and I was helping with the children’s activities. I remember her sitting at the side watching. We were doing different support games with the children.”

She said that Diana was “so calm” and “so friendly and interested in what was going on.” She said that the late princess was “smiling all the time” and added that Harry was just four at the time.

His visit Tuesday was “brilliant.” She added, “He’s just become a dad … maybe in another 30 years we’ll have Archie.”

Harry, 34, also stopped by the Oxford’s Children Hospital, where he received a huge teddy bear as a gift for Archie.

The royal dad also opened up about adjusting to life with the baby, chatting with mom of two Amy Scullard, who held her 10-week-old daughter Ida.

“He said he’s getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life,” Scullard told reporters. “He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son.”