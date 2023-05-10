Prince Harry Receives Apology from 'Mirror' Publisher Amid Phone Hacking Trial

"MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of UIG, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated," the statement said

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families.

Published on May 10, 2023 11:19 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice
Prince Harry . Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prince Harry has received an apology from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for unlawful information gathering as the lawsuit comes to London court.

The apology arrived Wednesday as the trial for the Duke of Sussex's suit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express and more officially began this week. Prince Harry, 38, is one of four "representative" claimants chosen as "test cases" from a larger group of high-profile figures suing the publisher for alleged unlawful information gathering, The Independent previously reported.

The apology arrived in court filings from MGN, stating that the media group "unreservedly apologises" for one instance of unlawful information gathering against King Charles' son and that the violation "warrants compensation," Sky News reported. According to the outlet, an MGN journalist ordered a private investigator to illegally gather information about the prince's activities at a London nightclub in 2004. The article that followed in The People is not one of Harry's claims in this case, however, the BBC said.

"MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of UIG, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated," the apology read in full.

The publishing hub continues to deny allegations of voicemail hacking, arguing that the legal time limit has passed for some of the cases. Prince Harry's case involves 148 articles published between 1996 and 2010, the BBC added.

While the Duke of Sussex's attorney David Sherborne was at court Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex was not. Prince Harry was not expected to make an appearance at the start of the trial against MGN, though he made a quick trip to the U.K. over the weekend to see his father's coronation on Saturday. He flew home nearly immediately after, arriving back in the U.S. on the evening of his son Prince Archie's 4th birthday.

Lawyer for Prince Harry David Sherborne arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice Rolls Building in London
David Sherborne. Justin Ng/Avalon

In a written submission, Sherborne said his client "experienced unusual telephone and media-related activity which is consistent, now in hindsight but at the time unsuspected, with the unauthorised accessing of his voicemails and other unlawful information gathering," Sky News reported.

The attorney added that Prince Harry specifically received missed and hung-up phone calls "on an almost daily basis from numbers he did not recognise."

"This unlawful activity, including in particular knowing where the Duke of Sussex was going to be at a given time and the widespread dissemination amongst MGN's journalists of private information relating to him, posed a very real and large-scale security risk for the Duke of Sussex, his family and his associates," he argued, Sky News said.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex talks to Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Though he wasn't there for the start of the trial, Prince Harry is expected to appear in London court in June. The trial itself is expected to last between six and seven weeks, and Harry will make modern royal history as the first member of the royal family to step up in court as a witness when he gives evidence.

The other claimants are actress Nikki Sanderson, actor Michael Turner and Fiona Wightman, ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse.

Prince Harry is also currently involved in litigation against two other publishing hubs for claims of unlawful information gathering.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London
Prince Harry. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

In late March, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at London's High Court, attending three out of four days of hearings that will determine whether his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, goes to trial. A further decision has not yet been announced.

In late April, the High Court of Justice in London held a preliminary hearing that will determine whether the Duke of Sussex's suit against the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World goes to trial. As seen in a witness statement obtained by PEOPLE, Prince Harry is suing NGN over unlawful information gathering from "as early as 1994 until at least 2016."

The Duke of Sussex claimed NGN had a "secret agreement" in place with the royal family which meant that he previously could not bring a claim against the publisher forward and that his brother Prince William quietly received a "very large sum of money" in a settlement.

