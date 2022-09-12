Prince Harry Recalls Queen Elizabeth Meeting Children Archie and Lilibet: 'I Cherish These Times'

Prince Harry is reflecting on "first meetings" with Queen Elizabeth, including when she met his two children, son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana.

In a personal statement released on Monday following the Queen's death, the Duke of Sussex honored the monarch and referenced moments with his late grandmother that he said he'll "cherish" — including the first time she met his wife, Meghan Markle, and hugged their young children, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Prince Harry, 37, said. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

The meeting between Queen Elizabeth and Lilibet, who was named after her great-grandmother's childhood nickname, likely occurred in June, when Prince Harry and Meghan traveled from California to the U.K. with their children to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Previously, a source shared that Lili, as her parents call her, and the Queen met virtually on a video call in shortly after her birth on June 4, 2021.

It was previously confirmed that King Charles, then Prince of Wales, met his granddaughter for the first time during the June visit.

"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," a royal source said, adding that it was "wonderful" to have Harry and Meghan back in Britain.

"It was very special to have some time with him. He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing," the source added.

Lili was born in California after Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to Meghan's home state following their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Tim Graham/Getty

As for the rest of Harry's statement released this week following the Thursday death of his grandmother, he took note of the Queen's "unwavering grace and dignity," asking others to practice the same traits. He repeated the phrase she spoke in her Christmas broadcast following the passing of husband Prince Philip in April of 2021: "Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings."

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile," he said. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."