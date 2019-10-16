Prince Harry Reassures Meghan Markle That She Looks Great After Welcoming Archie 5 Months Ago

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is not only a doting dad, he’s also one supportive husband to wife Meghan Markle.

The royal couple, who welcomed their son Archie on May 6, showed their strong support for one another at the WellChild Awards on Tuesday evening, including a sweet moment while chatting with 10-year-old Emmie Narayn-Nicholas, who won an award for her Emmie’s Kitchen initiative, and her mother, Eve.

“They were very lovely,” said Eve, according to Hello! magazine. “When she sat down I said, ‘Oh, you look amazing and you’ve just had a baby.’ [Harry] looked at her and went, ‘See, I told you!’ in a way that we would.”

“It did feel like they were very down to earth,” Eve added of the new parents.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, happily spoke about their son while meeting inspiring children and their caregivers, sharing that Archie has his father’s signature red hair and that their baby boy has already been to his first playgroup, which he “loved,” according to Meghan.

Attending the event for the first time as parents themselves had a strong impact on the royal couple. While delivering a poignant speech at the annual awards ceremony, Harry opened up about how this time last year, he and Meghan were secretly expecting their first child together.

As he was about to recall what they were feeling as first-time parents-to-be, Harry’s emotions got the best of him and the new dad broke down in tears.

“Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child — no one else did at the time, but we did — and I remember…” he said before his voice trailed off as tears welled up in his eyes.

The royal then put his head down and momentarily paused to collect himself and his emotions as the crowd supportively applauded him.

The Duke of Sussex delivers his speech at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK. To see the full speech, head over to our Facebook page. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/snzrpcnlYh — WellChild (@WellChild) October 15, 2019

“I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day,” he went on. “And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time.”

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own,” Harry added.

The event celebrates the inspiring qualities of some of the U.K.’s seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who go the extra mile to keep children healthy and happy, including the outstanding health, social care and education professionals.

Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, and Meghan attended the awards for the first time last year.

WellChild was also one of the four charities chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to benefit from the generous donations made by the public on the occasion of the birth of their son.