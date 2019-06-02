Prince Harry Is 'Really, Really Happy' About Fatherhood and Baby Archie, Says Pal Nacho Figueras

Prince Harry is loving being a dad!

Nacho Figueras, the professional polo player and pal to the royal dad, shared Harry couldn’t be happier since welcoming his first child, son Archie, with Meghan Markle on May 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He seems to be really, really happy so I’m very happy and excited for him, Figueras told PEOPLE at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

Figueras, who recently traveled to Windsor with his wife Delfina Blaquier to meet little Archie, also revealed the royal’s paternal inclinations.

“I’ve been saying this for a long time, he’s a person that loves children,” Figueras said. “I’ve seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I’m not surprised he’s an amazing father.”

RELATED: Prince Harry’s Pal Calls Royal ‘Inspiring’ in Touching Tribute: ‘Honored To Be Your Friend’

Nacho Figueras Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And though Archie is only 3 weeks old, Figueras said the prospects of Harry’s son becoming a polo player appear to be high.

“His grandfather played, his great grandfather played and his father played and so I would love for him to do it,” he shared.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have New Plans for Frogmore Cottage Following the Birth of Archie

Figueras’ comments about Harry’s life as a dad come a week after he shared a touching tribute to the royal, telling fans and followers that he is “honored to be your friend.”

“The world thinks they know everything about this man,” the Argentine polo player wrote on Instagram, adding that he has “been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

Figueras went on to describe Harry as “a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, wether [sic] that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate child and all the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations.”

Figueras added, “I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honored to be your friend and let’s keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins.”

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Baby Archie: Inside Their New Life as a Family of 3

He and Harry recently participated in a polo match for Harry’s African kids’ charity, Sentebale, where Figueras told PEOPLE that his pal “seems to be very happy” as a new dad, adding that the royal “is the kind of father I always imagined he would be.”

“He has always had a great love for children and a great understanding of them. I noticed that becoming a father has influenced him and his dedication and love for the project is now stronger than ever,” he said.