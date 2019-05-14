Prince Harry Promises to Read Kids' Cards When He's up with Archie at '4 O'Clock in the Morning'

New dad Prince Harry received plenty of reading material to keep him entertained when he gets up in the middle of the night with baby Archie.

A crowd of excited schoolchildren thrust posters and cards into his hands as he greeted them outside a community center in Oxford on Tuesday.

“You guys have been very busy!” a beaming Harry said as he shook the children’s hands and gathered up the cards.

“When I’m awake at 4 o’clock in the morning, I’ll read all these,” he told the 7- and 8-year-old students from Bayards Hill Primary school, who had made 60 congratulatory cards for him, Meghan Markle and little Archie.

“We knew exactly what you needed,” trainee teacher Simeon Stoodley called out above the screaming kids.

“You have a big enough fridge, right?” the teacher added, suggesting where some might end up. “Fair play to him for giving so much time to go right along the barriers and talk with everyone.”

Clearly Archie’s sleeping patterns have changed since his first days. Harry traveled to the Netherlands last week to kick off the official countdown to the Invictus Games, and he opened up about his son’s first few days at home.

Noisy welcome for Prince Harry at Barton Community Centre in Oxford pic.twitter.com/HmuxrXq1Rc — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) May 14, 2019

“He said it’s amazing but it’s hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do . . . and then he woke up,” Harry’s friend JJ Chalmers tells PEOPLE.

One of those was teaching assistant Moreen Pattison, 41, who lives in Oxford but is originally from Uganda. She secured a promise from Harry to come and see a school she has set up back home.

Pattison was given some land by her father and used it to create a school in her area of northern Uganda. “I thought how can I give back to the community, so I went ahead and built the school by myself with some support,” she says.

That was three years ago, and now the Willow School has 350 pupils.

“He said he’d like to come and see it,” she tells PEOPLE. “Hopefully he will come with his family.”

Like wife Meghan, Harry had spent a lot of his public life working on improving education — especially for girls and young women.

Harry’s day started at the Oxford’s Children Hospital, where he opened up about adjusting to life with his newborn.

Mom of two Amy Scullard told reporters, “He said he’s getting used to the baby and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son.”