Prince Harry's 'Over-the-Moon' Post-Baby Interview: All His Sweetest Quotes

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.”
PA Images/Sipa
“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine.”
Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock
“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”
Samir Hussein/WireImage
“Still thinking about names. The baby’s a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it. But that’s the next bit.”
PA Images/Sipa
“We’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days’ time, as planned, as a family to be able to share it with you guys — and so everyone can see the baby.”
PA Images/Sipa
“I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”
Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty
