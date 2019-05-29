Prince Harry Joins His Grandmother Queen Elizabeth for Back-to-Back Events at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry is joining forces with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The new dad, who welcomed son Archie Harrison with Meghan Markle on May 6, made his way from his home at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage to Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday – and he made the most of the 25-mile trip by fitting in two engagements.

The Queen and Harry, who is a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, first met with ICC Cricket World Cup team captains ahead of their opening party on the Mall. The ICC Cricket World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, will kick off on Thursday and see the top 10 teams from around the world compete. The participating nations include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies – nine of which are from the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Press Association via AP Images

This afternoon, The Queen and The Duke of Sussex met @cricketworldcup team captains at Buckingham Palace ahead of the start of the tournament tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9zo05CoFbS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 29, 2019

After the meeting, the Queen and Prince Harry showed off their formal wear at the third Buckingham Palace garden party of the year. Despite cloudy skies (she recently confessed that weather is always a worry at these events), Queen Elizabeth brightened up the gathering in her light pink ensemble, complete with matching wide-brimmed hat. She was also prepared for the possibility of rain, walking around with an umbrella (that perfectly complemented her outfit) just in case.

Harry, 34, looked dapper in his suit and carried a top hat. He was also ready with an umbrella.

Princess Beatrice, 30, and Princess Eugenie, 29, also attended Wednesday’s garden party.

Queen Elizabeth Press Association via AP Images

Each year, the 93-year-old monarch hosts up to three garden parties on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. But for her first party of the season on May 15, the Queen asked son Prince Charles to step in as host – with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and sister Princess Anne also in attendance.

The Queen made her first garden party appearance of 2019 on May 21, where she was joined by Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Queen Elizabeth Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Prince Harry Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way to recognize and reward public service.

According to the palace, around 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed during the event.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Buckingham Palace garden party BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty

Guests also adhere to a dress code. Gentlemen wear morning dress or lounge suits, while women wear day dresses, typically accessorized with hats or fascinators.

The Holyroodhouse party will occur on July 3.