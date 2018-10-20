Prince Harry Reveals He and Queen Elizabeth Share a Sweet Connection to Sydney at Invictus Games

What a cool coincidence!

When Prince Harry opened the 2018 Invictus Games on Saturday in a welcoming speech at the Sydney Opera House, he shared a special family tidbit with the crowd.

It turns out that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, actually declared the Sydney Opera House open on the very same day 45 years ago.

“On this day in 1973, my grandmother, the Queen, stood in front of this Opera House and declared it open,” he said at the beginning of his speech. “Forty-five years later, to the day, it is my honor to be standing in front of this iconic symbol of Australia’s place in the modern world at the start of the fourth Invictus Games.”

“The Sydney Opera House has captured the imagination of the world, though I understand that its construction has not been totally without problems,” Queen Elizabeth said at the opening of Jørn Utzon’s stunning structure. “The human spirit must sometimes take wings or sails, and create something that is not just utilitarian or commonplace.”

During her reign, the 92-year-old monarch has made 16 visits to Australia.

Before the big day, Harry was photographed rehearsing his speech before his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple kicked off their royal tour in Australia with the announcement that they’re expecting a baby, which Harry weaved into his speech.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he shared with the crowd. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

The week-long Games, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans from around the world, are being hosted in Sydney for the first time.

“Our Invictus family has turned these games into a symbol of strength, honor and optimism for a new generation,” he said.