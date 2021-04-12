Prince Harry Is Quarantining at His Frogmore Cottage Home Ahead of Prince Philip's Funeral

Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with a baby girl, did not accompany her husband

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral this coming weekend — and he's staying at a familiar place.

Harry, who arrived in the U.K. from California on Sunday, is staying at his Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, the house where he, wife Meghan Markle and son Archie lived before they left the U.K., PEOPLE has learned. Prince Harry is following COVID-19 protocols before joining his family at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

Meghan — who is expecting their second child, a baby girl — did not accompany her husband. She "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said.

Harry is staying with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who moved into Frogmore Cottage after the arrival of their son August in February, PEOPLE confirms. Meghan and Harry gave the new parents use of their home in the U.K.

A source tells PEOPLE that Jack will most likely not be attending the funeral to keep the number of attendees in check amid COVID-19 restrictions. It's possible that several of Philip's grandkids' spouses will not be in attendance on Saturday for that reason.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, settled in Windsor after leaving their Nottingham Cottage home at Kensington Palace before their son Archie was born.

As part of their plans to become financially independent following their step back from royal roles, Harry "fully covered" the renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, which were said to be around $3 million, last year. The costs had originally been paid by the Sovereign Grant, the U.K. fund set aside for royals that is fueled by taxpayers.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have been settling into new parenthood at Frogmore Cottage over the past several weeks. The property is close to Royal Lodge, where Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, and dad, Prince Andrew, live, which means the first-time grandparents can be on hand to help when COVID-19 restrictions allow. And it's a short walk from Windsor Castle, where Eugenie's grandparents stayed for much of the past year.

A source stressed that the home remains Meghan and Harry's U.K. residence despite Eugenie and Jack moving in.

"Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K.," said the source, "and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

On Monday, Prince Harry shared a statement paying tribute to his grandfather, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."