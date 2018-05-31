How Prince Harry Proved His Kid-Wrangling Skills — on His Wedding Day

While all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their May 19 royal wedding day, the groom was captivated by the youngest members of the wedding party.

When Harry, 33, and his bride, 36, were taking their family portraits on the big day, they gravitated toward 4-year-old Prince George, who served as a page boy, and his 3-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, one of the bridesmaids.

“They wanted to see their family and see the kids and be together,” Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “So when it was time to take a photo, it was really easy and harmonious and joyful, and Harry was playing with the kids.”

Though the newlyweds hold the titles of aunt and uncle to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s three kids now, they hope to have their own children one day.

“Of course,” Harry said during a BBC interview just after getting engaged. “You know, one step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

During a visit to Northern Ireland in March, the former actress reiterated their baby plans when speaking to the couple who own Shnuggle, an innovative baby product company.

“I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing,” Meghan said while looking at some products. “It’s very sweet.”

A royal wedding guest suggests that that point may come soon for Harry and Meghan, saying, “I imagine they will probably think about a family really quickly.”