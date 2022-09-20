Prince Harry and Princess Charlotte Share Sweet Moment at Queen Elizabeth's Committal Ceremony

Prince Harry and Princess Charlotte shared a sweet moment during the committal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were seated in a front row next to his niece, who attended the solemn service with her father Prince William, mother Kate Middleton and brother Prince George as part of official events on a final day of public mourning for the late monarch, who died at age 99 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Dressed in black and wearing a diamond horseshoe brooch to honor her great-grandmother's love of horses, Princess Charlotte, 7, adjusted her hat while seated in the pew directly in front of the Queen's coffin.

Harry, 38, can be seen in footage of the service watching his niece, who caught his eye before they shared a quick smile.

VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty

While their younger brother, 4-year-old Prince Louis, was likely considered too young to participate in the day of remembrance and tribute to the Queen, George and Charlotte were "incredibly well behaved" at the state funeral inside Westminster Abbey, according to attendee Mark Tewksbury, a member of the Order of Canada.

Harry and Meghan's young children — son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1, who is named after the Queen's childhood nickname — did not attend the funeral and committal ceremony.

Several other of the Queen's 12 great-grandchildren did attend the committal service at St. George's Chapel. Mike and Zara Tindall were seen entering the service with their older daughter, Mia, 8, as well as Peter Phillips' daughters, Isla, 10, and Savannah, 12.

Like Louis and his cousins Archie and Lilibet, the younger set of the Queen's 12 great-grandchildren did not attend. They include: Lena Tindall, 4, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 19 months, Lucas Philip Tindall, 17 months, and Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who celebrated her 1st birthday on Sunday.

After the Queen's coffin — still draped in the royal standard after the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign's Orb and the Sovereign's Sceptre were removed — was lowered into the Royal Vault, the late monarch was privately buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor, Buckingham Palace confirmed late Friday.

The Queen's final resting place is beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, and near her father, King George VI, The Queen Mother and her sister, Princess Margaret.