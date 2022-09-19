Prince William and Prince Harry Walk Side by Side in Procession to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry walked together during the procession to Westminster Abbey behind their grandmother Queen Elizabeth's coffin on Monday.

The Prince of Wales, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 38, walked next to each other as Queen Elizabeth's coffin moved across the Palace of Westminster complex for her state funeral in London on Monday. The brothers solemnly strode behind the Queen's coffin after it ceremoniously exited Westminster Hall bound for the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Beside Prince Harry was their cousin, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips. Beside Prince William was his oldest child, Prince George.

They were joined by their father, King Charles III, who walked in the first row behind the coffin alongside his three siblings: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon made up the row behind William and Harry.

The moment was reminiscent of the princes' participation in the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

While speaking with mourners outside Sandringham House last week, Prince William said the ceremonial procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin through the streets of London reminded him of the same ritual following the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997.

"He said how difficult it was yesterday and how it reminded him of his mum's funeral," said mourner Jane Wells, The Telegraph reported. "Catherine said it's just been such a difficult time for all of them, for the whole family."

On that somber day, William and Harry — then ages 15 and 12, respectively — followed a route that began at Kensington Palace, Princess Diana's London home, to Westminster Abbey.

"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done, that walk," William admitted in the 2017 BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days. "It felt like she was almost walking along beside us to get us through it."

Prince William and Prince Harry both processed at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, however, they were separated by Peter, walking on either side of their cousin.

Prince William and Prince Harry will participate in two more processions on Monday. Following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the brothers will again walk behind their grandmother's coffin through London to Wellington Arch.

After the coffin has been transported to Windsor, they will again follow it down the Long Walk to St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle for the committal service.

Later, a private burial ceremony will take place.

Following the Queen's death, Prince William shared a personal statement about the death of his "Grannie."

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," he said. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."

"I, however, have lost a grandmother," he continued, reflecting on what the Queen meant to his family. "And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."

William added, "My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

Prince Harry shared his own statement remembering Queen Elizabeth.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.' "

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he continued. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile," he concluded. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."