Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side-by-Side in Procession to Honor Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Prince Harry are honoring their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

On Wednesday, the brothers joined fellow members of the royal family walking in a procession through London, starting at Buckingham Palace and ending at Westminster Hall. William, 40, and Harry, who turns 38 on Thursday, walked side-by-side, with Harry between his brother and their cousin, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips.

At the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip in April 2021, Peter walked between the brothers.

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, traveled to Westminster Hall by car.

The walking procession also included the Queen's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon.

The procession also included members of Queen Elizabeth's household staff.

Queen Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex made the journey to Westminster Hall in a vehicle.

Prince Harry. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore morning suits while others wore military uniforms, as it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military garb for the Queen's funeral events. The two men did wear military medals on their suits — Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, while Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry says, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Well-wishers lined the streets of London to pay their respects to the Queen.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Upon their arrival, a short service was held at Westminster Hall, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

The Queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days, where hundreds of thousands of people wanting to pay their respects to the late monarch are expected to flow through.

On Saturday, Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan reunited at Windsor Castle, where they stepped out together to view tributes left for Queen Elizabeth.

Following the Queen's death, Prince William shared a personal statement about the death of his "Grannie."

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," he said. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."

"I, however, have lost a grandmother," he continued, reflecting on what the Queen meant to his family. "And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

Prince Harry shared his own statement remember Queen Elizabeth.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.' "

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he continued. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile," he concluded. "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."