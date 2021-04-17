Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite at Grandfather Prince Philip’s Funeral

The royal brothers came together for the first time in more than a year to honor their late grandfather on Saturday

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for the first time in more than a year at the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, on Saturday.

The brothers joined other members of the royal family, including their father, Prince Charles, in walking behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin during the procession to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Instead of being positioned next to each other, their cousin, Peter Phillips (the son of Princess Anne), walked between them.

The procession order was "a practical change rather than sending a signal," a Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said. "This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty's wishes."

Last Sunday, Harry returned to the U.K. from California for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather's funeral following the Duke of Edinburgh's death at the age of 99 on April 9. Harry has been quarantining at his Frogmore Cottage home in the U.K.

Meghan Markle — who is expecting the couple's second child, a baby girl — did not accompany her husband. She "has been advised by her physician not to travel," a royal spokesman said.

In the wake of Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, there are ongoing tensions within the family.

Gayle King, who is friends with Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that Harry spoke with William and Charles last month. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh is being laid to rest surrounded only by a guest list of 30 close family members and friends.

"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."

All four of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — are in attendance, along with Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Philip's eight grandchildren are also at the funeral. Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall's husband Mike, Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have all joined their spouses.

Queen Elizabeth had to "make some difficult decisions" about who could be there keeping with the 30-person limit, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.