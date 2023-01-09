Everything Prince Harry Said About His Brother Prince William in 'Spare'

Prince Harry takes readers into the issues that drove him and Prince William apart in Spare.

The Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated memoir, out Tuesday, is marketed as a reflection on grief, love and healing, recounting how Harry's life experiences have shaped him into the man he is today.

According to excerpts published ahead of the book's release, his brother Prince William appears in multiple stories. Before the memoir hits shelves, here's everything Prince Harry has reportedly written about his relationship with the future monarch.

Harry claims William attacked him during an argument over Meghan

According to an extract reported by The Guardian on Jan. 4, Harry revisited a specific argument with his brother in 2019, which reportedly turned physically violent.

Harry claimed the disagreement started when William called his wife Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," to which Harry replied that his brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

The Guardian reported that Harry then accused his brother of acting like an heir, after which insults were exchanged. William reportedly claimed he was just trying to help.

"Are you serious?" Harry said in reply, per the report. "Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?" He continued to claim tried to diffuse the situation by offering William a glass of water before the situation escalated.

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," Harry wrote in Spare, as reported by The Guardian.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

During television interviews that aired Sunday, Harry told ITV News anchor Tom Bradby that he saw a "red mist" in his brother during the emotional exchange, adding to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that he felt like William "was coming for my wife."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Danny Martindale/WireImage

Harry Claims William and Kate Told Him to Wear the Nazi Costume

In an excerpt shared byPage Six on Jan. 5, Harry claims that his brother William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005.

According to the outlet, Prince Harry wrote that the current Prince and Princess of Wales "howled with laughter" when they saw him in the outfit. Harry was 20 at the time, and the photo of him in a military shirt and red swastika armband holding a drink and a cigarette made world headlines.

According to Page Six, Harry claimed in Spare that he debated between dressing as a Nazi or a pilot for the "Native and Colonial"-themed costume party. Prince William also attended, dressed as a lion.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry writes, saying he brought the costume home and tried it on. "They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Harry has since expressed deep remorse over the offensive outfit, calling the decision "one of the biggest mistakes of my life" in the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix.

Harry Calls William His 'Beloved Brother' and 'Archnemesis'

During his interview that aired with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Monday, the anchor quoted Spare and asked Harry to elaborate on calling William his "beloved brother" and "archnemesis" in the book.

"Strong words. What did you mean by that?" Strahan asked. "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly," Harry replied.

"I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare,' and the British press' part in that. They pitched the Waleses — of which Kate and William are now — against the Sussexes, me and my wife," he continued. "They've always pitched us against each other. They pitched Kate and Meghan against each other."

Harry Felt Like William Was 'Gone — Forever' After He Got Married

According to an excerpt of his memoir published by Us Weekly on Jan. 5, Harry recalled that William's wedding to Kate in 2011 felt like "yet another farewell."

"The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever," Harry reportedly wrote. "Who could deny it? He'd never again be first and foremost Willy. We'd never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We'd never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that's who."

"And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they'd pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye," he wrote.

Harry and William Asked Their Father Charles Not to Marry Camilla

In a segment of Spare published by the Daily Mail on Jan. 6, Harry reportedly wrote that he and William were not against their father King Charles having a romantic relationship with now-Queen Camilla following the death of their mother Princess Diana, but they didn't want him to marry her.

According to the outlet, Harry said he and William had private meetings with Camilla in an attempt for Charles to formally introduce his love interest to his sons. Harry wrote that he initially feared Camilla — then known as Camilla Parker Bowles — would be like a "wicked stepmother."

"I remember wondering...if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories," he wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the meetings went well, but the brothers were opposed to the idea of their dad walking down the aisle with the "other woman." Charles and Camilla's years-long relationship overlapped with their respective marriages to Princess Diana and Andrew Parker Bowles, and Diana famously referenced Camilla in her 1995 Panorama interview when she said, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

Charles and Camilla wed in April 2005, and she received the title of Duchess of Cornwall following their union. After Queen Elizabeth died, Charles became King Charles III and bestowed the title of Queen Consort upon his wife.