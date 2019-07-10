Prince Harry and Prince William Go Head-to-Head in Charity Polo Match — with Their Kids Watching!

Image zoom Prince Harry and Prince William Andrew Matthews/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Prince William competed in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy on Wednesday — and the blue team, featuring William, came out on top over the red team, on which Harry played.

The charity match will help raise funds and awareness for charities supported by Harry and William. These organizations include African Parks, The English Schools Swimming Association, Fields in Trust, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, The Invictus Games Foundation, Irish Guards Appeal, Map Action, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Rhino Conservation Botswana, The Royal Marsden, RFU Injured Players Foundation, The Passage and the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.

Image zoom Prince William and Prince Harry Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty

Image zoom Prince William Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty

Both William, 37, and Harry, 34, had an extra motivating factor — their wives and children were watching nearby!

Meghan Markle showed off her relaxed (and very California!) new mom style while holding 2-month-old son Archie. After the match, Harry joined his wife and son to head back to the parking lot.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry James Whatling/MEGA

And while Kate Middleton kept a close eye on 1-year-old Prince Louis as he wandered around the field — often while sucking his thumb! — Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a blast kicking a soccer ball. Charlotte, whose parents have said she loves dancing, even struck a pose with both hands in the air while balancing on one leg!

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Prince George James Whatling/MEGA

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte SplashNews.com

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

William and Harry may be regulars on the polo scene, but they are not expected to be taking part in as many matches this season. Harry became a first-time dad in May, while father of three William has his own parental commitments, royal sources say.

“They will both play polo in support of their charities, but work and family responsibilities mean that they can’t commit to as many polo matches as they used to,” a palace source previously told PEOPLE.

Image zoom PPrince William

Just weeks after Archie’s arrival, Harry played alongside his friend Nacho Figueras for the Sentebale trophy in Rome. The event was to raise funds and awareness of the charity’s work supporting the mental health and well-being of young people whose lives have been affected by HIV in southern Africa.

Image zoom Prince Harry

Meghan also cheered Harry on during the Sentebale match last July, and both princes took part in the annual jamboree sponsored by Audi in June 2018.