Prince Harry and Prince William Have Had No Communication: 'Things Are Strained,' Says Palace Insider

Despite Prince Harry going to King Charles' coronation on May 6, his appearance will do little to ease the tension with his brother, an insider tells PEOPLE exclusively

By Simon Perry
and
Published on April 20, 2023 09:00 AM
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo: Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images

The relationship between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William remains tense as the two are set to reunite at the coronation of King Charles.

Although Buckingham Palace announced last week that the Duke of Sussex will attend his father's crowning ceremony on May 6, the rift between him and the rest of the royal family remains — evidenced by Prince Harry not seeing King Charles or Prince William during his surprise visit to London last month.

"Things are strained," a palace insider tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story.

There has been no communication between Prince Harry, 38, and Prince William, 40, in the lead-up to their father's coronation, and an insider says Harry's participation in the historic event will do little to ease tensions.

"I don't think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated," says an insider.

Prince Harry cover rollout 5/1

In his memoir Spare, released early this year, Prince Harry revealed some of the reasons that drove him and Prince William apart. Harry claimed that a 2019 confrontation over his relationship with Meghan Markle turned physically violent.

Harry said the disagreement started when William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," to which Harry replied that his brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Prince Harry wrote.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk through a trench during the commemorations for the 100th anniversary
Prince Harry and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book's release in January, Prince Harry said that he hoped to talk through the issues with his family before the coronation.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he said. "There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an email about the royal event from King Charles' office, it became clear that the "sit-down" Harry sought wasn't going to happen, a close friend tells PEOPLE.

"They didn't hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it's always through somebody," the friend says.

However, the estranged father and son ultimately connected — although not in person — and had "positive conversations," a source says.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Despite the wounds, it's his son, and I can't imagine he wouldn't want him to be there regardless of the hurtful things that have been said," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith adds.

Related Articles
Lady Pamela Hicks, a bridesmaid at the Queen's wedding, and her daughters Mrs. Edwina Brudenell (L) and Ms. India Hicks attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the Queen and Prince Philip's Diamond Wedding Anniversary, November 19, 2007 in London, England.
Lady Pamela Hicks Reacts to Not Being Invited to King Charles' Coronation: 'Very Sensible'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the "Our Planet" global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince Harry and King Charles Have Had 'Positive Conversations' Leading Up to Coronation, Says Source
Pope Francis meets with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on April 4, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican.
King Charles' Coronation Cross Includes Wood from Jesus' 'True Cross' — a Gift from Pope Francis
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry 'Didn't Hear' from King Charles Initially About Coronation Invite
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission of #960087582 with alternate crop.) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on Castle Hill outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images); WINDSOR,ENGLAND - MAY 19: The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes in Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor,England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake Baker Reveals Her Surprising Instructions: 'Best Job Brief Ever'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry Speaks German in Invictus Games Kickoff Video: 'Just 150 Days Away'
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
How Sarah Ferguson Will Be Part of King Charles' Coronation Weekend After Not Being Invited to Crowning
Prince Harry cover rollout 5/1
Why Prince Harry Is Going to the Coronation Without Meghan Markle: 'It's Become So Personal'
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Palace Shares a Look at King Charles’ Coronation Invitations Getting ‘Final Touches’
Buckingham Palace Shares Look at King Charles' Coronation Invitations Receiving 'Final Touches'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles' Coronation Program Includes a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Their First Royal Outing for When Kids Return to School
Family at Balmoral. Princess Anne tempts the queen's corgi, Sugar, with a ball, and the Duke of Edinburgh's dog, Candy, looks up at Queen Elizabeth, as with the duke and Prince Charles they walk in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during the royal family's summer holiday, August 1955. The castle, private property of the sovereign, at Deeside, West Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 for $31,000. The castle was rebuilt three years later. The castle was Queen Victoria's favorite residence and she often held court there. Since then the royal family have kept up the annual custom of staying at Balmoral during the shooting season. The sporting estate abounds with grouse and red deer.
Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Having a Pre-Coronation Break in Scotland — Just Like Queen Elizabeth?
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (C) and family members, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (5L), Princess Isabella of Denmark (3L), Princess Josephine of Denmark (L), Prince Vincent of Denmark, Prince Christian of Denmark, Count Henrik, Count Felix, Count Nikolai and Countess Athena wave to the crowd on the Queen's 83rd birthday from the balconies of Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen on April 16, 2023.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Poses with Grandchildren After Stripping Some of Their Royal Titles
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England
The Most Moving Photos from Prince Philip's Funeral — Held 2 Years Ago Today