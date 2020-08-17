Prince Harry and Prince William: 'Hurt Continues to This Day,' Says Biographer

Prince Harry and Prince William's rift was made worse by the announcement in which Harry and Meghan outlined their future plans, says Finding Freedom coauthor Omid Scobie

Prince Harry’s rift with his brother Prince William will “take some time to heal,” says the author of a new biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Omid Scobie, coauthor of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, said in a new interview on Monday that the brothers' relationship is more strained than many people realize — particularly in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan's stunning decision in January to step down from royal duty.

“The brothers had not spoken since around the time of the Sandringham summit," Scobie told True Royalty TV, as reported by The Sun. "Hurt continues to this day."

The historic family summit, held in January at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, involved Harry, William, their father Prince Charles and grandmother the Queen to work out the final arrangements of Harry and Meghan's departure.

After the summit, "I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider," Scobie said.

Some insiders say that the brothers have been in touch at various points in recent months, such as the birthdays of their children and when Prince Charles battled COVID-19 in March.

Scobie, who cowrote Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand, says the brothers’ estrangement was made worse in January when the Sussexes released their bombshell statement outlining how they wanted to proceed.

“I think really where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model," Scobie said in the new interview, according to The Sun.

“The statements weren’t discussed internally. That’s really what caused the most amount of hurt to William, because he wears two hats.

“He’s not just the brother, he’s also future king — and he felt that damaged the reputation of the family.

"That it put family business out into the public domain when it should’ve been discussed privately.”

Harry and Meghan began their new life initially in Canada and then moved to Los Angeles in March, before settling in recent weeks in Montecito.