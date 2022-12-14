Prince Harry and Prince William Plan to Exchange Christmas Gifts for Their Children

Prince Harry's relationship with his father King Charles and his brother Prince William remains intensely strained amid the premiere of Harry & Meghan on Netflix

By Simon Perry
and Monique Jessen
Published on December 14, 2022 01:00 PM

Despite the distance between them, Prince Harry and Prince William will exchange gifts for their children this Christmas.

A royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that the holiday tradition will continue for the Wales children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — and Sussex kids — Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1. The gesture is a glimmer of goodwill this holiday season amid the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix.

Prince Harry's relationships with his father King Charles III and his brother Prince William remain strained. Harry said during the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that his family financially cut him off in the first quarter of 2020, after they announced their intention to step back as working members of the royal family. Prince Harry also mentioned his father had stopped "taking his calls" for a while.

Harry and Meghan rollout

During the same interview, Prince Harry said his relationship with Prince William "is space at the moment" but added that he "loves William to bits — we've been through hell together."

"And you know, time heals all things, hopefully," he said, adding that he'd "always be there" for his family.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex
Chris Jackson/Getty

"It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers. There is a lot of anger there," a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE. A palace source confides that William and his wife Kate Middleton are avoiding the series and having aides watch instead.

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Netflix

For two brothers who shared the unimaginable grief of losing their mother Princess Diana in 1997, their estrangement now is especially heartbreaking. "Their mother would have pulled them together and sorted it out," says the source close to the royal household. But it was Diana who, arguably, laid the path for Harry to this moment when she shared what he calls "the truth of her experience" in a controversial 1995 interview that was at the time unprecedented for any royal.

"I am my mother's son," Harry says in the documentary, while also drawing parallels between Meghan and his mom: "She has the same compassion."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The publication of Harry's memoir Spare in January promises yet more to concern his family back in London. "In order for us to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter," Harry said.

In spite of the rift between the Sussexes and their family in the U.K., royal biographer Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE, "There is always a way for reconciliation if both sides want it."

Related Articles
Harry and Meghan rollout
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series — and the Palace Reaction
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton 'Is a Big Hugger,' Says Friend, Pushing Back on Meghan Markle's Claims of 'Formality'
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show, Says Source
Archie and Prince Harry. SUSSEX ROYALS; Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary Credit: Netflix
Lili Wears Sweet Hand-Me-Down from Big Brother Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
Diana Princess Of Wales & Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Doesn't Have 'Early Memories' with Mom Princess Diana in Netflix Docuseries
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (L-R) Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) arrive to hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William and Prince Harry Unite in Special Message for Charity Close to Their Hearts
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
Harry, Meghan, Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Responds to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: 'Concerning' Issues Were Raised
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Prince William Invited Harry and Meghan to Join Him and Kate Outside Castle in Major Show of Unity
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Prince William's 'Awkward' Outing After Queen's Death: 'Both Couples Found It Hard'