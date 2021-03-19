Prince Harry and Prince William Have Always Had 'Complicated Relationship' with Dad Prince Charles

Prince Harry revealed in his interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month that his father had stopped taking his calls at one point amid his and Meghan Markle's royal exit. While Charles and Harry spoke over the phone last weekend, sources say the relationship between Prince Charles and his sons has been complex for years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There has always been this complicated relationship with their dad," a palace source tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

In addition to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's painful divorce and consequent marriage to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who he had an affair with during his relationship with Diana, Prince Charles controls the money.

"It's not a straightforward father-son relationship," the palace source adds. "He is their father and their boss, and they are beholden to him to fund their offices and lives."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Image zoom Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles | Credit: John Sibley - WPA Pool/Getty

A close insider says, "Tension between Charles and the boys has always surrounded money, because Charles is the one who holds all the power."

Through his lucrative Duchy of Cornwall estate, which generates an income of nearly $30 million a year, Charles funds his own official office along with William and Kate Middleton's. He previously funded Harry and Meghan Markle's office as well.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Image zoom Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the Oprah interview, Prince Harry said, "My family literally cut me off financially" in early 2020, shortly after the couple announced they wanted to step back as senior members of the royal family and become "financially independent."

Harry added that he had the money left to him by his late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince harry and Megan and Oprah Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Without that, we wouldn't have been able to do this," he said, likely referring to the family's move to California.