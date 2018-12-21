Inside the Changing Bond Between Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry will always be brothers — but their diverging royal roles and focus on their own growing families have changed their relationship.

While Meghan Markle is working to adapt to life as a royal, the Duke of Sussex is dealing with his own set of obstacles.

A well-connected source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that lately Harry has been “really grumpy.” The source adds, “Something has changed, and no one can quite put their finger on it. He looks cross with the world.”

Prince Harry
Ryan Pierse/Getty

Throughout history, the younger sibling of a future king or queen has often struggled to determine their exact purpose – a challenge Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, encountered.

“Harry doesn’t have his own structure like William, whose role [as the future King] is clear-cut and defined. Harry’s isn’t,” a palace insider explains.

“Harry doesn’t want to be the Margaret of the family, and certainly Meghan doesn’t want to either,” the insider adds. “They want to do their own thing. And to do that, you need to be away sometimes.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Both William, 36, and Harry, 34, also have their own families to look after now. William and Kate welcomed Prince Louis in April, making them a family of five.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in the spring. The newlyweds also announced plans to move out of Kensington Palace, where they currently live alongside William and Kate. They’ll take up residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, over 20 miles away from Harry’s older brother.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty

“[The move] will be the best thing for all of them,” says a family friend. “Like Meghan and Kate, Harry and William have totally different roles. But the brothers will always come together because they are Diana’s sons.”

