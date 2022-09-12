Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?

Dress code details have been released for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming funeral.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen's state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms. While King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are expected to step out in traditional regalia for the mourning events, the Queen's son Prince Andrew and grandson Prince Harry will not as they are no longer senior working royals.

The Queen's three other children will wear their military finery for the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland on Monday. Next week, they will sport the garb again at the procession, prayer service, vigil and state funeral for the late monarch at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, followed by a Committal Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she'll be laid to rest.

Though Andrew, 62, and Harry, 37, will likely be seen in mourning dress (dark suits) for the scheduled events, a special exception has been granted for the Duke of York to wear a military uniform at the final vigil as a sign of respect for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 9.

Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982. He was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022 after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's former ring.

Prince Harry, who served in the British Army for a decade, lost his three honorary military titles (Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command) when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles in March 2020.

The decision on uniforms differs from Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle in April 2021, when Buckingham Palace announced that no senior royal family members would wear traditional military uniforms.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, Queen Elizabeth's funeral will differ from her husband's as Philip's service was scaled back to a ceremonial royal funeral — not a state funeral — due to COVID-19 concerns.

The service was line with England's COVID guidance at the time, capped to a 30-person limit of close family and friends.

"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told PEOPLE of what Philip would have thought of how it all panned out. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."