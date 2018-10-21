Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Already Giving Major Royal Mom and Dad Vibes on Tour

Nothing brings a smile to royal parents-to-be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s faces quite like children.

During a reception in Sydney on Sunday, the sixth day of their royal tour, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, met with members of the local Kookaburra Kids Foundation, which offers support for kids whose families have been affected by mental illness.

The couple, who is expecting their first child together this spring, crouched down to play with the little ones, who showed off various toys and games to their royal visitors.

Also at the afternoon reception — held at Pavilion Restaurant and hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison — were Invictus competitors and their family and friends. For the occasion, Meghan dressed in a black turtleneck and black jeans with a white striped blazer from L’Agence and black Deneuve bow pumps from Aquazzura. Harry, who has been coordinating a bit with his wife, wore a gray blazer and black pants with brown suede shoes.

Earlier in the day, Harry awarded medals at a road cycling event in the Invictus Games, which is a focal point of their tour. Meghan did not attend because she’s been reducing her engagements for a few days as she enters her second trimester.

“After a busy program, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour,” one source said, according to the Daily Mirror‘s Russell Myers, Hello!‘s Emily Nash and The Sun‘s Emily Andrews.

Meghan is “feeling fine but resting,” one source said, according to Hello!‘s Nash. The goal is “just trying to pace things for her,” according to a source.