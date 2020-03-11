Prince Harry Pranked by Russian Hoaxers Into Talking About Megxit, the Royal Family and Trump

Image zoom Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry has been a victim of prank callers from Russia, who coaxed him into sharing why he and Meghan Markle left their royal roles, in addition to revealing his views on President Donald Trump and his controversial uncle Prince Andrew.

Harry thought he was talking privately to environmental champion Greta Thunberg and her father Svante on two occasions on New Year’s Eve and on January 22, according to multiple outlets and audio uploaded to YouTube.

The 35-year-old was actually being duped by hoaxers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov.

In transcripts in the British media, including The Sun, Harry gave further insight into his and Meghan’s decision to leave the frontline royal family.

“Sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one, but it was the right decision for our family,” he said. “I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first. It’s a tricky one, but we will start a new life.”

And he hinted about what it is like in the heart of the royal family – especially for outsiders like his wife, Meghan. Said Harry, “I can assure you marrying a prince or princess is not all it’s made out to be. There’s lots of layers to it and lots of pieces to the puzzle.”

The couple’s decision to create a new life seems to be working out. Asked if he thinks “normal” life is better than the royal one, he chuckled, The Sun reports. The outlet said that Harry explained, “Oh no, I think it’s much better. You forget, I was in the military for 10 years so I’m more normal than my family would like to believe.”

Also during the conversation, he said that President Trump has “blood on his hands” over his support for the coal industry.

And he distanced himself from the rest of his famous family – especially Andrew, 60, who has been wrought in scandal over his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry reportedly said in the calls, “But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife. We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family.”

Harry’s spokespeople at Buckingham Palace had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

