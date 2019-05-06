Prince Harry has made his first appearance as a new father – and he couldn’t be happier!

The 34-year-old royal made a short on-camera appearance to announce that he and Meghan Markle had welcomed a baby boy early Monday morning.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” he said with a big smile on his face. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.”

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry continued. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Prince Harry added that they were “still thinking about names” for their new son.

“The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” he said.

The royal couple announced the happy news like many parents all over the world — on Instagram. They shared their happiness of their newborn on @SussexRoyal, their new Instagram account that they launched on April 2.

The name of the baby boy will be announced in due course.

In the caption, the proud parents wrote: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The royal couple previously announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans should not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital like Kate Middleton did after the birth of each of her three children.

However, royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Harry confirmed during Monday’s appearance that they’ll be sharing the first look at the new family of three in about two days.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The royal baby is the seventh in line of succession after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.