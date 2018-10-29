Meghan Markle Is Getting Prince Harry Into Social Media — See His First Instagram Story!

Meghan Markle isn’t the only royal with a knack for Instagram!

Prince Harry snapped a shot of Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand from the sky, which was shared on Kensington Palace’s Instagram Story on Monday. Despite the gloomy weather, the beauty of the land was evident in the image of a lake surrounded by mountains.

“Traveling to the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park,” the post was captioned with a helicopter emoji and a photo credit to the Duke of Sussex.

KensingtonPalace/Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The post from Harry, 34, comes just days after Meghan, 37, made her own contribution to Kensington Palace social media. The Duchess of Sussex took a sweet photo of her husband as they rehearsed their speeches for the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony on Saturday. In the striking black and white snapshot, Harry walks across the stage in a dark button-down shirt as he holds a microphone.

“📷 The Duchess of Sussex,” the tweet says in part, making it clear Meghan was the photographer.

The photo was posted via the Kensington Palace Twitter and Instagram accounts, which Meghan shares with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Harry. It’s the first image taken by Meghan that fans have been able to see since she deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this year following her engagement to Harry in December 2017. Royals, with the exception of Princess Eugenie, do not have individual social media accounts.

Meghan had to give up her personal social media accounts before officially becoming a royal earlier this year. The former Suits star was an avid tweeter and posted regularly to her Instagram page. She also contributed to the social accounts for her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. Now that she’s settling into her life as a duchess, she’s found a new place for her social media skills: the Kensington Palace social accounts the couple shares with William and Kate.

Meghan might be able to further flex her artistic skills when taking photos of her and Harry’s new arrival in the spring, just like Kate has done with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

While at the scenic Abel Tasman National Park, Meghan and Harry learned more about its local conservation program. Upon arriving at the park, which is famed for its golden beaches and sits at the northeastern tip of New Zealand’s South Island, the couple were greeted by a traditional welcome ceremony. (Meghan proved she has perfected the traditional hongi greeting!)

Harry offered a personal message when they arrived on the island via helicopter, saying, “From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place.”