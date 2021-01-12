Prince Harry May Be Sporting a Ponytail, California Neighbor Rob Lowe Claims

The actor joked that seeing Prince Harry around town was like "seeing the Loch Ness Monster"

Prince Harry may be sporting an unexpected new hairstyle, according to Rob Lowe.

The actor revealed during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden that he believed he caught a glimpse of his new royal neighbor driving in their Montecito neighborhood.

"I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago," Lowe told the host. "He lives about a mile from me. He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car."

Lowe continued that he "may have a scoop" on the Duke of Sussex.

"It was very, very quick — don't totally quote me on it — but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail," the actor said. "I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

Corden seemed skeptical about the style gossip. "I'm certain that isn't true," the host said. "Do you know what I think's happened? I think you didn't see Prince Harry."

"Oh no, it was him because I have to say — I followed him to the house to see if the car went in," Lowe admitted with a laugh.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: COURTNEY AFRICA/AFP via Getty Images

If Prince Harry, 36, is indeed experimenting with longer locks, he already knows how to manage such a style. In fact, Harry helped Meghan, 39, fix her ponytail as she put on a necklace during their February 2019 visit to Morocco.

Image zoom Credit: FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, and she and Prince Harry — along with 1-year-old son Archie — moved to California in March to start their new lives after leaving their roles as senior working members of the royal family.

They purchased their new home in Montecito, about 100 miles north of L.A., in the summer. The nine-bedroom mansion, purchased for a reported $14 million, is the family of three's "permanent home," a source previously told PEOPLE.