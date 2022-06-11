Prince Harry Plays Polo in First Stateside Sighting Since U.K. Trip for the Queen's Jubilee
Prince Harry is back in action!
On Friday, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at a polo game at the Cancha de Estrella's Polo Club in Santa Barbara after spending some time in London to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee earlier this month.
In the photo obtained by PEOPLE, Prince Harry, 37, can be seen wearing a green shirt with a pair of white trousers. He also completed his look for the outing with black riding boots and knee pads.
RELATED: Prince Harry's Full-Circle Shushing Moment at Trooping the Colour More Than 30 Years Later: Then & Now
While standing by the side of the field, Prince Harry appeared to focus on the game in which he showed up to play for his friend Nacho Figueras' team against Dundee II. The match, which was open to the public, ended with the opposing team winning by 12-8. His wife, Meghan Markle, was reportedly not in attendance at the event.
The sighting comes after Prince Harry and Markle, 40, made their appearances during the Queen's four days of festivities to commemorate the monarch's historic 70-year reign.
On June 3, the royal family continued the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with a service of thanksgiving honoring Queen Elizabeth at St. Paul's Cathedral. Harry and Meghan — who opened up about life as royals during a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey — arrived ahead of Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. It was the first time the three couples have appeared together in public in more than two years.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
As Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, made their way to their seats in the front row, there was no eye contact between the couple and Prince Harry and Meghan, who were seated in the second row alongside Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their husbands.
There was also no interaction between the Sussexes and Cambridges as they left the service. Harry and Meghan chatted with Harry's cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral before leaving.
However, a royal insider told PEOPLE this week of the situation, "It was meant to be all about the Queen, and it didn't give people the chance to speculate about their relationship."
A day prior, on June 2, Meghan and Harry joined extended members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other extended members of the royal family from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.
RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Candid First Birthday Photo of Lilibet — and Her Red Hair!
During their trip to the U.K., Meghan and Prince Harry brought their two children — 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. The trip gave Lili the opportunity to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. (She is named for the monarch, as Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.)
Last Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited close friends and family to gather for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at their Frogmore Cottage home to celebrate daughter Lili's first birthday. On Monday, they shared a candid photo of Lili in honor of her milestone birthday.