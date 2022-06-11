Prince Harry Plays Polo in First Stateside Sighting Since U.K. Trip for the Queen's Jubilee

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle publicly reunited with senior members of the royal family for the first time since they stepped back from their roles as working royals

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Barbara, CA - Prince Harry strikes a pose during a break in his latest polo game in California. The royal turned out for his pal Nacho Figueras’ side Los Padres on Friday (June 10), his first game since returning to the US after attending some of his grandmother The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in London. Harry’s side lost their game against Dundee II by 12-8. There was no sign of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. The game, which was open to the public, was played at the Cancha de Estrella’s Polo Club, close to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Shot on 06/10/22.Pictured: Prince HarryBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Prince Harry is back in action!

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at a polo game at the Cancha de Estrella's Polo Club in Santa Barbara after spending some time in London to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee earlier this month.

In the photo obtained by PEOPLE, Prince Harry, 37, can be seen wearing a green shirt with a pair of white trousers. He also completed his look for the outing with black riding boots and knee pads.

While standing by the side of the field, Prince Harry appeared to focus on the game in which he showed up to play for his friend Nacho Figueras' team against Dundee II. The match, which was open to the public, ended with the opposing team winning by 12-8. His wife, Meghan Markle, was reportedly not in attendance at the event.

The sighting comes after Prince Harry and Markle, 40, made their appearances during the Queen's four days of festivities to commemorate the monarch's historic 70-year reign.

As Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, made their way to their seats in the front row, there was no eye contact between the couple and Prince Harry and Meghan, who were seated in the second row alongside Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their husbands.

There was also no interaction between the Sussexes and Cambridges as they left the service. Harry and Meghan chatted with Harry's cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral before leaving.

However, a royal insider told PEOPLE this week of the situation, "It was meant to be all about the Queen, and it didn't give people the chance to speculate about their relationship."

A day prior, on June 2, Meghan and Harry joined extended members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour. Since they are no longer senior working royals, they were not invited to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade. Instead, they viewed the event alongside other extended members of the royal family from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

During their trip to the U.K., Meghan and Prince Harry brought their two children — 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. The trip gave Lili the opportunity to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. (She is named for the monarch, as Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.)