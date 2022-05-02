Prince Harry and his longtime pal Nacho Figueras claimed victory with their team in the Harry East Memorial Tournament at the Santa Barbara Polo Club

Prince Harry Plays Polo in California (with Meghan Markle Watching!) on Team Named for His Role as a Dad

Prince Harry finally gave in to his royal passion for polo. He enjoyed a game of polo in Santa Barbra with Nacho Figueras and others. He played for a team called Los Padres which is a fitting name for Harry and Nacho who are both fathers.

Prince Harry is back in the saddle.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, competed in the Harry East Memorial Tournament at Santa Barbara Polo Club, not far from the California home he shares with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children: Archie, who turns 3 on Friday, and Lili, who will turn 1 on June 4.

Meghan, 40, came out to watch the action, cheering from the sidelines as Harry competed on the field. She sported sunglasses with a striped blouse and black shorts. She was also spotted in a white blazer and sun hat by Cuyana. She was also joined by her good friend Markus Anderson.

Harry joined his longtime pal Nacho Figueras — who he frequently plays polo alongside — on a team called Los Padres, which means the fathers/parents in Spanish. They went on to win the tournament.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub 's Harry East Memorial Tournament," Figueras wrote on Instagram. "We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together."

Prince Harry playing polo at the same place his brother Prince William played in Santa Barbara as wife Meghan Markle watches with friends. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: BACKGRID

He added, "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Last year, Prince Harry traveled to Aspen for a charity polo match benefiting his charity Sentebale. Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children affected by HIV in Africa.

During his surprise appearance at the event, he also promised $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," he said in a statement.

Prince Harry playing polo at the same place his brother Prince William played in Santa Barbara as wife Meghan Markle watches with friends Meghan Markle | Credit: BACKGRID

Sentebale Ambassador Nacho Figueras joined the prince in Colorado, posting after the match on his Instagram: "How lucky I am to be able to ride along with you in your mission of making the world a better place for people not as fortunate as us. It is your commitment and passion to give back that is my inspiration. It was so great spending a couple of days with you, my friend."

Harry has made a point to participate in the charity polo match in recent years. Just weeks after Archie was born in 2019, Queen Elizabeth's grandson traveled to Rome for his first night away from his son for the event.

In 2018, Meghan supported Harry from the sidelines — and celebrated with a congratulatory kiss after handing over the trophy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Figueras, who was a guest at the couple's royal wedding in May 2018, has been supportive of Harry on and off the polo field.

"The world thinks they know everything about this man," the Argentine polo player wrote on Instagram in 2019, adding that he has "been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is."

Figueras went on to describe Harry as "a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, wether [sic] that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate child and all the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations."