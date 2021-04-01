Prince Harry Is in Beach Mode as He Plays Fetch with Dog Pula in California: See the Photos!
Prince Harry looks perfectly at home in California.
The Duke of Sussex hit the beach in Santa Barbara on Wednesday with his and Meghan Markle's black Labrador rescue, Pula. Harry — dressed casually in sunglasses, a backwards baseball cap, white T-shirt and shorts — dipped his feet in the ocean while he threw balls for Pula to fetch with the help of a throwing stick.
"He looked totally at ease," a source tells PEOPLE. "He has a great relationship with his dog, walking it off-leash. He looked just like a Montecito local just doing his thing — very relaxed walking barefoot."
Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, welcomed Pula into their home shortly after their May 2018 wedding, joining Meghan's rescue beagle Guy. And the dog's name has special meaning — Pula is the official currency of Botswana, the country in Africa where Harry took Meghan when they first started dating. Pula means "rain" in Setswana — and since rain is very scarce in Botswana, it's considered valuable and a blessing.
Pula also made an appearance during Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired early last month. The couple shared a new video of their family — including son Archie, who will turn 2 in May — enjoying time at the beach.
The black-and-white clip showed Meghan tossing a ball for her dogs, and Archie could be seen carrying a stick and approaching his father's feet as Harry proudly filmed.
During the Oprah interview, Meghan and Harry, who announced they are expecting a baby girl this summer, opened up about their move to Santa Barbara and how it has benefitted Archie.
"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry said.
