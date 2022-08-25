Prince Harry Plays Polo in Aspen to Benefit His Beloved Charity

Prince Harry is riding for one of the causes close to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex traveled to Colorado to compete in the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club on Thursday. The charity match benefits Sentebale, the organization Harry founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19.

Before the games began, the prince posed for a photo with longtime friend Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, his wife Delfina Blaquier and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller.

Figueras also shared an Instagram tribute ahead of the event, posting a photo of he and Harry riding side by side.

"I love playing with you and even more so if we are raising money form this great cause. Thank you to everyone supporting this event today at the @aspenvalleypoloclub," the 45-year-old pro polo player wrote.

In a separate post, Sentebale confirmed that Figueras would join his friend on the charity's team in a round robin-style tournament against Royal Salute and the U.S. Polo Association.

This is the second year in a row that the charity match has taken place near Aspen, not too far from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in California, where they relocated in 2020. During his surprise appearance at the 2021 event, Prince Harry promised $1.5 million of the proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," Harry, 37, said in a statement.

Prince Harry made a point to participate in the charity event in recent years. Just weeks after Archie was born in 2019, Queen Elizabeth's grandson traveled to Rome for his first night away from his son for the event.

In 2018, Meghan supported Prince Harry from the sidelines — and celebrated with a congratulatory smooch after handing over the trophy.

Prince Harry has competed at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in recent months with Figueras on a team called Los Padres, which means "the fathers" or "parents" in Spanish. Meghan, 41, often cheered on her husband from the sidelines — and even dubbed herself a "pwife," according to Blaquier.

"M- Looking forward to many more of these times with you and H. Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special," Blaquier wrote in an Instagram post. "I wish everyone new [sic] you the way you are. My sister ❤️, my now fellow "pwife" (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this 😂."

The couple will travel to the U.K. in early September for a series of charitable events. They will also travel to Germany to kick off next year's Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.