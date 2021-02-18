Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Change Their Plans to Visit the U.K.?

The couple hasn't been back to the U.K. since their final round of royal engagements in March 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new addition may mean a change in their travel plans.

The couple, who announced on Sunday that they are expecting their second child, has not returned to the U.K. since their move to California with son Archie, 21 months, last year. They were last in the U.K. in March 2020 for a final round of royal engagements before stepping down as working members of the royal family — and before the COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel.

It was previously believed that Prince Harry — and perhaps Meghan and Archie — would visit the U.K. in June if safe travel was possible. Queen Elizabeth will turn 95 in April, with the annual public celebration of her birthday, Trooping the Colour, taking place in June. (The festivities were scaled down last summer due to the pandemic.) Harry's grandfather Prince Philip, who is currently in the hospital after "feeling unwell," is also marking a milestone birthday in June: his 100th.

But with Meghan's newly announced pregnancy, PEOPLE understands Prince Harry is determined to at least make it back to the U.K. for the long-awaited unveiling of the statue to his mother, Princess Diana, that's taking place at Kensington Palace in July. That is the event he is hoping to be able to return for, those close to him say.

However, no travel arrangements have been solidified for the spring or summer.

Harry and his brother Prince William are expected to team up for the event to commemorate what would have been the late princess's 60th birthday.

Meghan and Harry announced on Sunday that they are expecting a little sibling for Archie — months after revealing that they suffered a miscarriage last July.

The couple was "hopeful that they would get pregnant again. And they were overjoyed that it happened so quickly," a close source to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Still, after the "devastating" miscarriage, "they were both nervous, and it took them a while before they could relax and fully enjoy this pregnancy," the source adds.

Meghan and Harry — who will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an "intimate conversation" airing on March 7 on CBS — announced their pregnancy news with a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she rests in his lap.