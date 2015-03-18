The prince will launch Walk of Britain in London on Wednesday

Prince Harry Plans New Walking with the Wounded Project to Help Vets

He ventured to the South Pole with military veterans in 2013 and supported their cause as they trekked to the North Pole two years earlier.

Now, the palace has announced Prince Harry will continue his work with veterans as he supports another Walking with the Wounded expedition when he leaves the forces in June. A key part of his future longterm employment is likely to focus on helping veterans too.

Harry, 30, will launch a new project called Walk of Britain in London on Wednesday. The event is a hike for wounded or injured former service personnel.

Taking place this summer, it will see five wounded veterans trek 1,000 miles through mainland U.K. – their effort highlights the determination of all wounded veterans. The project also aims to raise awareness of the charity, which helps to secure the future independence and employment of sick and injured veterans.

The team will start in Scotland on August 22 and plan to cross the finish line in London Oct. 31. En route, they will be joined by friends, cadets, scouts, other wounded personnel and the Military Wives Choir, which will provide some musical support along the way.