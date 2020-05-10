Prince Harry Says 'Life Has Changed Dramatically' in Personal Video Message About Invictus Games

"I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through these challenging times," Prince Harry said

Prince Harry is spreading positivity on what would have been the first day of the Invictus Games 2020.

On Saturday, Harry, 35, shared a personal video message on Twitter about the Paralympic-style competition for wounded veterans and service men and women, which had been set to begin this weekend, but was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we commemorate V-Day this weekend, and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire second World War generation, we should've also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague," Harry said.

"Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and are busy planning dates for next year," he continued. "The new dates will be shared with you very soon. I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through these challenging times."

"I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together on online platforms," the father of one shared. "But please look out for those who have gone quiet or are no longer visible on the chat sites. You guys are the best at this, so I have no doubt you are all running around and supporting one another."

Harry also encouraged people to get involved in the virtual activities planned in lieu of the Invictus Games.

"You never know, it may be fun and a change from the norm," he said.

"Alongside the virtual activities from the team in The Hague, I am delighted that the Invictus Games Foundation will be hosting a virtual conference with international speakers and participants sharing their thoughts and experience of resilience and why the Invictus spirit is so important," Harry added. "I am incredibly grateful for your continued support. Stay safe and this week, stay tuned, as we bring The Hague home to you."

The Invictus Games have long been special to Harry, who served in the Army for over a decade.

Just days after welcoming son Archie in May 2019, he traveled to the Netherlands to kick off the official countdown to the 2020 Games. During the visit, Harry tried his hand at archery, landing the arrow close to the target’s center and receiving a congratulatory handshake for his efforts.

During the 2017 Games in Toronto, Harry and Meghan Markle also first made their debut as a couple.

The personal message comes just days after the couple celebrated Archie's first birthday with a sweet video of Meghan reading one of her son's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

"They are celebrating as a family focused on Archie and being together," a source told PEOPLE. "They’ll have a smash cake and Zooms with family and friends. It’s been beautiful weather, so perhaps a family stroll with the dogs.”

