Prince Harry’s Pal Calls Royal ‘Inspiring’ in Touching Tribute: ‘Honored To Be Your Friend’

Prince Harry’s good friend Nacho Figueras will always have his back.

Just one day after the new father took a brief trip away from wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie to take part in a polo match for his African kids’ charity, Sentebale, Figueras, who also participated in the charity event, shared a sweet tribute honoring everything that makes the royal so “inspiring”

“The world thinks they know everything about this man,” the Argentine polo player wrote on Instagram, adding that he has “been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is.”

Figueras went on to describe Harry, 34, as “a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, wether [sic] that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate child and all the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations.”

“I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring,” he continued. “I am honored to be your friend and let’s keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins.”

Alongside the sweet note, Figueras shared a trio of photos of the two pals at the charity event, including one of them sharing a warm embrace.

Harry and Figueras, who was a guest at the royal’s wedding last May, teamed up for Friday’s match, which marked the new dad’s first night away from Archie and Meghan since their son was born.

While Harry is focused on highlighting his charity — which he started in 2006 to support orphans and vulnerable children affected by the HIV and AIDS epidemic in Lesotho, Africa — he’s also reveling in his new dad glow.

During the event, Figueras, who traveled to Windsor last week with wife Delfina Blaquier to meet little Archie, told PEOPLE that his pal “seems to be very happy.”

“I think this is a very exciting part of his life. He was ready for it and he is loving it,” he added.

“The Duke is the kind of father I always imagined he would be,” Figueras continued. “He has always had a great love for children and a great understanding of them. I noticed that becoming a father has influenced him and his dedication and love for the project is now stronger than ever.”

“The Duke is very happy with this stage of his life and I believe he is going to enjoy it very much,” he added.

And while Harry has admitted he’s getting used to those 4 a.m. wake-ups with Archie, Figueras said he was well-rested for the match on Friday.

“Two weeks after the birth of his baby, the Duke is doing great,” he said. “I saw him earlier and he is ready. He slept well and is ready to play a great game.”

As for how Harry is handling his first night away from his new son, Figueras says he’s still “very present.”

“When duty calls. He is just 24 hours away from home, and I am sure he is doing just fine. He is a wonderful father and very present and he is here for an amazing cause.”