Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom Warn Each Other of Paparazzi in Their Montecito Neighborhood

Prince Harry has an ally in neighbor Orlando Bloom.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about the constant attention his family receives from paparazzi on the Armchair Expert podcast with hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

"Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message — because he's just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi — he sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his ear pods in, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4x4 truck," Harry said. "A woman driving who did the peace sign sitting there as a distraction, and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid and whoever else is in that area."

"How is that normal, how is that acceptable?" Harry, who moved to Montecito in July, questioned.

After dealing with British tabloids, Prince Harry said things have gotten "way better" since relocating to California, last year with wife Meghan Markle and their 2-year-old son, Archie.

"Here, I can actually lift my head and I feel different. My shoulders have dropped, so has hers," he said. "You walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that."

Prince Harry's podcast appearance comes ahead of the premiere of his new mental health series on AppleTV+, airing May 21. The Me You Can't See will help "lift the veil on the current state of mental health and well-being," according to a press release shared on Monday.

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," said the Duke of Sussex.