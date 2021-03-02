Prince Harry's Grey Suit from Oprah Interview Has a Special Connection to Archie

Prince Harry is rewearing one of his favorite suits for his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a preview for the highly anticipated interview — airing on CBS on Sunday, March 7 — Prince Harry is seen wearing a grey suit over white button-down shirt (sans tie) with brown loafers.

There's a reason the look is so familiar: the Duke of Sussex has worn the light grey suit on a number of occasions, including when he and Meghan Markle stepped out for the first time as a family of three in May 2019. The couple introduced son Archie, who will turn 2 in May, to the world from inside Windsor Castle just two days after his birth. Although he wore the same suit and shoes, Prince Harry added a black tie for his son's big debut.

Prince Harry, 36, has regularly pulled the grey suit out of his closet in recent years, including his 2019 visit to Morocco with Meghan, 39, and the couple's official visit to Sussex on October 3, 2018 — just before they announced they were expecting their first child.

Prince Harry clearly learned from the best. His father, Prince Charles, is an advocate for recycling clothing (and therefore reducing the waste that comes with the fast fashion industry). In fact, Prince Charles wore a grey morning suit by Anderson & Sheppard to Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding — a piece that's been in his closet since 1984.

On Sunday, CBS aired a teaser trailer of the couple's interview, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

"I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that's off-limits," Winfrey, 67, said in the clip, and later told Meghan, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" and "Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," said Harry.

Of the public scrutiny that Diana dealt with, Harry told Winfrey in a second preview, "You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago."