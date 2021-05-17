Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Get Emotional in New Trailer for Mental Health Series

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are getting emotional in a new trailer for their mental health series.

On Monday, the pair released the video promoting The Me You Can't See, which premieres on Apple TV+ on May 21.

"All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain," Oprah says as she sits opposite Harry discussing words associated with mental health. "Being able to say, 'This is what happened what happened to me,' is crucial," she adds.

Harry — who has spoken of his own challenges, especially in the wake of the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997 — says, "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."

Poignantly, as the then 12-year-old Harry is shown alongside his father Prince Charles solemnly standing to attention as his mother's casket passes on the day of the funeral, a voiceover says, "Treating people with dignity is the first act."

Meghan Markle — in a "Raising the Future" T-shirt — also makes a cameo in the trailer, smilingly and looking over Harry's shoulder as he works at his laptop.

Prince Harry Prince Harry | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

"The results of this year will be felt for decades," adds Harry as a photo of Meghan reading to their son Archie in her lap is shown. "By kids, families, husbands, wives – everybody."

Glimpses of the series' interviewees, from Glenn Close to Lady Gaga, are also unveiled. "I don't tell this story for my own self-service. I've been through it and people need help," Lady Gaga says in the clip.

The Me You Can't See The Me You Can't See promo | Credit: Courtesy of Apple